All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 523 I Street NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
523 I Street NW
Last updated June 11 2019 at 8:44 AM

523 I Street NW

523 I Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Mount Vernon Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

523 I Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Mount Vernon Square

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
24hr laundry
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
rent controlled
Community Amenities

Enjoy a healthy lifestyle in one of our smoke-free buildings
Gorgeous landscaped courtyard with benches and scenic walkway
Additional storage available including bike storage
Dry cleaning pickup available
Two Year Lease with Rate Lock

Residential neighborhood featuring beautiful landscaping and reliable trees Abundant parking options. Off-street parking and reserved parking available Controlled-access community.
Pet-friendly apartments - Cats and dogs are welcome, two-pet max per apartment
24-hour laundry facilities. Conveniently located in every building
Security Deposit Early Refund Program

Apartment Amenities

Spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments
All apartments under DC rent-control program
Upgraded eat-in kitchens with GE appliances, frost-free refrigerators, gas ovens, microwaves, multi-cycle dishwashers, disposals and stainless steel sinks
Central heat, air-conditioning, and ceiling fans*
Hardwood flooring or plush wall-to-wall carpeting
Energy-efficient windows

All utilities included!
Unique Art Deco style archways and high ceilings with crown molding
Spacious pantries, linen and walk-in closets*
Art Deco style baths with pedestal sinks
High-speed Internet access and cable TV available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 I Street NW have any available units?
523 I Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 523 I Street NW have?
Some of 523 I Street NW's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 I Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
523 I Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 I Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 523 I Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 523 I Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 523 I Street NW offers parking.
Does 523 I Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 I Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 I Street NW have a pool?
No, 523 I Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 523 I Street NW have accessible units?
No, 523 I Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 523 I Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 523 I Street NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2112 New Hampshire Avenue
2112 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Onyx on First
1100 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Flats 130 At Constitution Square
130 M St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Lex and Leo at Waterfront Station
1150 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
AVA NoMa
55 M St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Sherry Hall
2702 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Citadel
1631 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
2900 Adams Mill
2900 Adams Mill Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University