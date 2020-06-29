Rent Calculator
523 FLORIDA AVENUE NW
Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:06 AM
1 of 12
523 FLORIDA AVENUE NW
523 Florida Avenue Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
523 Florida Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 523 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have any available units?
523 FLORIDA AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 523 FLORIDA AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
523 FLORIDA AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 FLORIDA AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 523 FLORIDA AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 523 FLORIDA AVENUE NW offer parking?
No, 523 FLORIDA AVENUE NW does not offer parking.
Does 523 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 FLORIDA AVENUE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 523 FLORIDA AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 523 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 523 FLORIDA AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 523 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 FLORIDA AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 523 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 523 FLORIDA AVENUE NW does not have units with air conditioning.
