Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5220 4TH ST NW #4
Last updated May 24 2019 at 5:55 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5220 4TH ST NW #4
5220 4th Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5220 4th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park
Amenities
parking
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Two bedroom with one bath in 4 unit building. Top floor right side. Heat included. Credit score 640 or higher. Min income of $62k. Vouchers Welcome
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5220 4TH ST NW #4 have any available units?
5220 4TH ST NW #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 5220 4TH ST NW #4 currently offering any rent specials?
5220 4TH ST NW #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5220 4TH ST NW #4 pet-friendly?
No, 5220 4TH ST NW #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 5220 4TH ST NW #4 offer parking?
Yes, 5220 4TH ST NW #4 offers parking.
Does 5220 4TH ST NW #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5220 4TH ST NW #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5220 4TH ST NW #4 have a pool?
No, 5220 4TH ST NW #4 does not have a pool.
Does 5220 4TH ST NW #4 have accessible units?
No, 5220 4TH ST NW #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 5220 4TH ST NW #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5220 4TH ST NW #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5220 4TH ST NW #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5220 4TH ST NW #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
