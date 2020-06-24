All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 5220 4TH ST NW #4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5220 4TH ST NW #4
Last updated May 24 2019 at 5:55 PM

5220 4TH ST NW #4

5220 4th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5220 4th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Two bedroom with one bath in 4 unit building. Top floor right side. Heat included. Credit score 640 or higher. Min income of $62k. Vouchers Welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5220 4TH ST NW #4 have any available units?
5220 4TH ST NW #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 5220 4TH ST NW #4 currently offering any rent specials?
5220 4TH ST NW #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5220 4TH ST NW #4 pet-friendly?
No, 5220 4TH ST NW #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5220 4TH ST NW #4 offer parking?
Yes, 5220 4TH ST NW #4 offers parking.
Does 5220 4TH ST NW #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5220 4TH ST NW #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5220 4TH ST NW #4 have a pool?
No, 5220 4TH ST NW #4 does not have a pool.
Does 5220 4TH ST NW #4 have accessible units?
No, 5220 4TH ST NW #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 5220 4TH ST NW #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5220 4TH ST NW #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5220 4TH ST NW #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5220 4TH ST NW #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Onyx on First
1100 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Mission Apartments
1350 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Walter Reed Apartments
6939 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
Carver
211 Elm Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW
Washington, DC 20003
5100 Connecticut Avenue
5100 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
The Santa Rosa
1712 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University