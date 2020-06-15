All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
521 Kennedy St Nw
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:10 AM

521 Kennedy St Nw

521 Kennedy Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Washington
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

521 Kennedy Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Take a VIRTUAL TOUR: https://realtours.io/3d/521kennedyst_nw_unit_1_2010079313/fullscreen/

Lifestyle, Luxury & Location at its best!!! Beautiful Basement Unit w/ 3Br 2Ba in Petworth that offers an open floor plan flooded with natural light. Featuring hwd floors, gourmet kitchen w/ ss appliances, granite counters, luxury baths, w/d, pre-wired cable and door entry system. Walk Score says that it is a walker's paradise. Daily errands can be made on foot. Close to the Georgia Ave MainStreet. Walking distance to shopping restaurant and much more. Ask about the current rent specials! Call Jerome 202-321-5596

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 Kennedy St Nw have any available units?
521 Kennedy St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 Kennedy St Nw have?
Some of 521 Kennedy St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 Kennedy St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
521 Kennedy St Nw isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Kennedy St Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 Kennedy St Nw is pet friendly.
Does 521 Kennedy St Nw offer parking?
No, 521 Kennedy St Nw does not offer parking.
Does 521 Kennedy St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 521 Kennedy St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Kennedy St Nw have a pool?
No, 521 Kennedy St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 521 Kennedy St Nw have accessible units?
No, 521 Kennedy St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Kennedy St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 Kennedy St Nw has units with dishwashers.
