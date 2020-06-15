521 Kennedy St Nw

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Take a VIRTUAL TOUR: https://realtours.io/3d/521kennedyst_nw_unit_1_2010079313/fullscreen/



Lifestyle, Luxury & Location at its best!!! Beautiful Basement Unit w/ 3Br 2Ba in Petworth that offers an open floor plan flooded with natural light. Featuring hwd floors, gourmet kitchen w/ ss appliances, granite counters, luxury baths, w/d, pre-wired cable and door entry system. Walk Score says that it is a walker's paradise. Daily errands can be made on foot. Close to the Georgia Ave MainStreet. Walking distance to shopping restaurant and much more. Ask about the current rent specials! Call Jerome 202-321-5596