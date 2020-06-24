All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 52 Quincy Pl NW Unit 401.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
52 Quincy Pl NW Unit 401
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

52 Quincy Pl NW Unit 401

52 Quincy Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

52 Quincy Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
yoga
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
NEW PRICE!!!
Spectacular TOP floor 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment in the historic Bloomingdale neighborhood. The apartment is located walking distance to many shops, restaurants, bars and cafes! The apartment is available for immediate move in!

Property Highlights:
- 2 bedoom
- 2 bath
- High ceilings
- Brick exposure in living room
- Tons of windows throughout bringing in natural light
- Bamboo floors
- Granite countertops
- Stainless steel appliances
- Breakfast bar
- W/D in unit
- Master bath has jetted bathtub
- Central AC/Heat
- Video intercom for entrance
- Pet Friendly up to 2 dogs ( weight limit 50 lbs)
- Bike racks in building

The Neighborhood:

1 block away from Big Bear Cafe, weekly farmer's market, Pub and the People, Wicked Bloom;
Several blocks to many other spots: Red Hen, Anxo, Bacio, El Camino, Boundary Stone, DCity Smokehouse;
Numerous buses right outside the apartment to U Street, Adams Morgan, Dupont, H Street;
3 Metro Stops (Shaw, NoMa, Convention Center) within a 10-15 minute walk;
10 minute walk to Harris Teeter, other shops and stores;
Close to several parks, DCBikeShare and Yoga District;
Convenient access to I-395; easy to find street parking.

AVAILABLE NOW!!

(RLNE5106577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Quincy Pl NW Unit 401 have any available units?
52 Quincy Pl NW Unit 401 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 52 Quincy Pl NW Unit 401 have?
Some of 52 Quincy Pl NW Unit 401's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Quincy Pl NW Unit 401 currently offering any rent specials?
52 Quincy Pl NW Unit 401 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Quincy Pl NW Unit 401 pet-friendly?
Yes, 52 Quincy Pl NW Unit 401 is pet friendly.
Does 52 Quincy Pl NW Unit 401 offer parking?
No, 52 Quincy Pl NW Unit 401 does not offer parking.
Does 52 Quincy Pl NW Unit 401 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Quincy Pl NW Unit 401 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Quincy Pl NW Unit 401 have a pool?
No, 52 Quincy Pl NW Unit 401 does not have a pool.
Does 52 Quincy Pl NW Unit 401 have accessible units?
No, 52 Quincy Pl NW Unit 401 does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Quincy Pl NW Unit 401 have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Quincy Pl NW Unit 401 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cambridge
1221 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Mission Apartments
1350 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
New Hampshire House
3728 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Arbor
3230 7th St NE
Washington, DC 20017
Parkway Plaza
1835 24th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Camden Roosevelt
2101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University