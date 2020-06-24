52 Quincy Pl NW Unit 401

Amenities
NEW PRICE!!!
Spectacular TOP floor 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment in the historic Bloomingdale neighborhood. The apartment is located walking distance to many shops, restaurants, bars and cafes! The apartment is available for immediate move in!
Property Highlights:
- 2 bedoom
- 2 bath
- High ceilings
- Brick exposure in living room
- Tons of windows throughout bringing in natural light
- Bamboo floors
- Granite countertops
- Stainless steel appliances
- Breakfast bar
- W/D in unit
- Master bath has jetted bathtub
- Central AC/Heat
- Video intercom for entrance
- Pet Friendly up to 2 dogs ( weight limit 50 lbs)
- Bike racks in building
The Neighborhood:
1 block away from Big Bear Cafe, weekly farmer's market, Pub and the People, Wicked Bloom;
Several blocks to many other spots: Red Hen, Anxo, Bacio, El Camino, Boundary Stone, DCity Smokehouse;
Numerous buses right outside the apartment to U Street, Adams Morgan, Dupont, H Street;
3 Metro Stops (Shaw, NoMa, Convention Center) within a 10-15 minute walk;
10 minute walk to Harris Teeter, other shops and stores;
Close to several parks, DCBikeShare and Yoga District;
Convenient access to I-395; easy to find street parking.
AVAILABLE NOW!!
