52 Quincy Pl NW Unit 401

Amenities

Spectacular TOP floor 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment in the historic Bloomingdale neighborhood. The apartment is located walking distance to many shops, restaurants, bars and cafes! The apartment is available for immediate move in!



Property Highlights:

- 2 bedoom

- 2 bath

- High ceilings

- Brick exposure in living room

- Tons of windows throughout bringing in natural light

- Bamboo floors

- Granite countertops

- Stainless steel appliances

- Breakfast bar

- W/D in unit

- Master bath has jetted bathtub

- Central AC/Heat

- Video intercom for entrance

- Pet Friendly up to 2 dogs ( weight limit 50 lbs)

- Bike racks in building



The Neighborhood:



1 block away from Big Bear Cafe, weekly farmer's market, Pub and the People, Wicked Bloom;

Several blocks to many other spots: Red Hen, Anxo, Bacio, El Camino, Boundary Stone, DCity Smokehouse;

Numerous buses right outside the apartment to U Street, Adams Morgan, Dupont, H Street;

3 Metro Stops (Shaw, NoMa, Convention Center) within a 10-15 minute walk;

10 minute walk to Harris Teeter, other shops and stores;

Close to several parks, DCBikeShare and Yoga District;

Convenient access to I-395; easy to find street parking.



