All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 52 Galveston Pl SW 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
52 Galveston Pl SW 1
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:55 AM

52 Galveston Pl SW 1

52 Galveston Pl SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

52 Galveston Pl SW, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4 bed 2 bath APT - Property Id: 105062

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105062
Property Id 105062

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4910993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Galveston Pl SW 1 have any available units?
52 Galveston Pl SW 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 52 Galveston Pl SW 1 have?
Some of 52 Galveston Pl SW 1's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Galveston Pl SW 1 currently offering any rent specials?
52 Galveston Pl SW 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Galveston Pl SW 1 pet-friendly?
No, 52 Galveston Pl SW 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 52 Galveston Pl SW 1 offer parking?
No, 52 Galveston Pl SW 1 does not offer parking.
Does 52 Galveston Pl SW 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Galveston Pl SW 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Galveston Pl SW 1 have a pool?
No, 52 Galveston Pl SW 1 does not have a pool.
Does 52 Galveston Pl SW 1 have accessible units?
No, 52 Galveston Pl SW 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Galveston Pl SW 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Galveston Pl SW 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elaine
3210 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
5333 Connecticut
5333 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
14W Apartments
1315 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
August
2147 O St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Connecticut Plaza
2901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Park Monroe Apartments
3300 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Sonnet
1441 U Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Remington Apartments
601 24th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University