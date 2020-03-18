Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 52 Galveston Pl SW 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
52 Galveston Pl SW 1
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:55 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
52 Galveston Pl SW 1
52 Galveston Pl SW
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
52 Galveston Pl SW, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4 bed 2 bath APT - Property Id: 105062
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105062
Property Id 105062
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4910993)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 52 Galveston Pl SW 1 have any available units?
52 Galveston Pl SW 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 52 Galveston Pl SW 1 have?
Some of 52 Galveston Pl SW 1's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 52 Galveston Pl SW 1 currently offering any rent specials?
52 Galveston Pl SW 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Galveston Pl SW 1 pet-friendly?
No, 52 Galveston Pl SW 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 52 Galveston Pl SW 1 offer parking?
No, 52 Galveston Pl SW 1 does not offer parking.
Does 52 Galveston Pl SW 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Galveston Pl SW 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Galveston Pl SW 1 have a pool?
No, 52 Galveston Pl SW 1 does not have a pool.
Does 52 Galveston Pl SW 1 have accessible units?
No, 52 Galveston Pl SW 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Galveston Pl SW 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Galveston Pl SW 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Elaine
3210 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
5333 Connecticut
5333 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
14W Apartments
1315 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
August
2147 O St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Connecticut Plaza
2901 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Park Monroe Apartments
3300 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Sonnet
1441 U Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Remington Apartments
601 24th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20037
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University