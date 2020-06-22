All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 519 Seventh Street NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
519 Seventh Street NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

519 Seventh Street NW

519 7th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

519 7th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20436
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

new construction
coffee bar
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
new construction
The New Barney Circle area is full of new construction retail and people. A well apppointed 1 Br furnished apartment ready for the corporate transfer, short term stay for the transient professional who likes to have access to everything within minutes (2 groceries, pharmacy, restaurants, freeways, metros, salon services people & people) but spend quiet time at home to prepare for the next meeting. Neighbors speak and have pot lucks dinners regularly. Many of my guests walk to the capital for work or jog in the mornings. A subway at the CORNER of the street gets you anywhere in the city if you dont want to UBER/Lyft.

Grocery - Harris Teeter 1 blk - Trader Joes and YES Organic Market 5 blocks away
Pharmacy - CVS 2 blks
Restaurants on Barracks Row and Eastern Market
LaLomita friendly (40 yr old) directly across the street.
Mangialardo - sandwich spot 50 year old family business for the work at home person.
WisdomDC, Trustys - Bar and lounges 1 block away
Pizza Ioli and coffee shop two blocks away 12th and Penn.
Eastern Market 5 blocks away

Thanks for staying with us for the last 10 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 Seventh Street NW have any available units?
519 Seventh Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 519 Seventh Street NW have?
Some of 519 Seventh Street NW's amenities include new construction, coffee bar, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 Seventh Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
519 Seventh Street NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 Seventh Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 519 Seventh Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 519 Seventh Street NW offer parking?
No, 519 Seventh Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 519 Seventh Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 Seventh Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 Seventh Street NW have a pool?
No, 519 Seventh Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 519 Seventh Street NW have accessible units?
No, 519 Seventh Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 519 Seventh Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 519 Seventh Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampton Courts
2013 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Banks
900 7th Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
F1RST Residences
1263 First Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Gables Dupont Circle
1750 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Connecticut Gardens
1915 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Third & Rhode
230 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Newseum Residences
565 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
501 12th Street
501 12th Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University