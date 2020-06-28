518 ROXBORO PLACE NW

Amenities

Nestled in the popular Brightwood neighborhood, this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, end-unit townhouse features a finished basement suite with a separate entrance.The ground level comes with an open floor plan showcasing hardwood floors, a modern kitchen, quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances.Recently remodeled, the basement suite includes a full bath, high ceilings with exposed beams, recessed LED lighting and floor-to-ceiling wardrobes for additional storage.There are three light-filled bedrooms on the second floor, each with refinished hardwood floors. The single bathroom is easily accessible to all three sleeping quarters. Other bonuses include a new roof, new AC and furnace, new washer and dryer, tankless hot water heater, whole house water filter and a seven-foot-high cedar fence for extra privacy.included Simplisafe Home alarm system and Nest thermostat. A rebuilt back deck leads to a manicured lawn. The rental includes yard furniture: table, chairs and storage bench on the front porch, and a round table, chairs and two storage sheds in the back. Looking for convenience? Less than a mile from Takoma Park Metro, the townhouse is just blocks from Takoma Recreation Center with its indoor pool, playground, splash park, soccer and baseball fields and near newly renovated schools. Nearby are also Walmart, Safeway and the new Water Reed development, featuring additional shops and restaurants. Street parking is ample. Tenants pay all utilities, water, gas, electric and cable.