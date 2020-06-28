All apartments in Washington
Last updated September 13 2019

518 ROXBORO PLACE NW

518 Roxboro Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

518 Roxboro Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
playground
pool
Nestled in the popular Brightwood neighborhood, this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, end-unit townhouse features a finished basement suite with a separate entrance.The ground level comes with an open floor plan showcasing hardwood floors, a modern kitchen, quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances.Recently remodeled, the basement suite includes a full bath, high ceilings with exposed beams, recessed LED lighting and floor-to-ceiling wardrobes for additional storage.There are three light-filled bedrooms on the second floor, each with refinished hardwood floors. The single bathroom is easily accessible to all three sleeping quarters. Other bonuses include a new roof, new AC and furnace, new washer and dryer, tankless hot water heater, whole house water filter and a seven-foot-high cedar fence for extra privacy.included Simplisafe Home alarm system and Nest thermostat. A rebuilt back deck leads to a manicured lawn. The rental includes yard furniture: table, chairs and storage bench on the front porch, and a round table, chairs and two storage sheds in the back. Looking for convenience? Less than a mile from Takoma Park Metro, the townhouse is just blocks from Takoma Recreation Center with its indoor pool, playground, splash park, soccer and baseball fields and near newly renovated schools. Nearby are also Walmart, Safeway and the new Water Reed development, featuring additional shops and restaurants. Street parking is ample. Tenants pay all utilities, water, gas, electric and cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 ROXBORO PLACE NW have any available units?
518 ROXBORO PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 ROXBORO PLACE NW have?
Some of 518 ROXBORO PLACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 ROXBORO PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
518 ROXBORO PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 ROXBORO PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 518 ROXBORO PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 518 ROXBORO PLACE NW offer parking?
No, 518 ROXBORO PLACE NW does not offer parking.
Does 518 ROXBORO PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 518 ROXBORO PLACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 ROXBORO PLACE NW have a pool?
Yes, 518 ROXBORO PLACE NW has a pool.
Does 518 ROXBORO PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 518 ROXBORO PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 518 ROXBORO PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 ROXBORO PLACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
