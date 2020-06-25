All apartments in Washington
518 HOBART PLACE NW
Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:18 AM

518 HOBART PLACE NW

518 Hobart Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

518 Hobart Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful, modern 2-bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3-level townhouse w/secure parkingspot, hardwood floors, central A/C , security system, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, marble countertops, dishwasher, microwave, study, lots of sunlight, Nest thermostat, freshly painted. Near Georgia Ave and CoHi metros. Walk to Howard U & nearby hospitals. No pets. See floor plans. Tenant pays utilities, average of $90 per month for electric, water, gas. There is tenant in separate lower basement unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 HOBART PLACE NW have any available units?
518 HOBART PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 HOBART PLACE NW have?
Some of 518 HOBART PLACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 HOBART PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
518 HOBART PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 HOBART PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 518 HOBART PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 518 HOBART PLACE NW offer parking?
Yes, 518 HOBART PLACE NW offers parking.
Does 518 HOBART PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 518 HOBART PLACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 HOBART PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 518 HOBART PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 518 HOBART PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 518 HOBART PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 518 HOBART PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 518 HOBART PLACE NW has units with dishwashers.
