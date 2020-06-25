518 HOBART PLACE NW

Amenities
Beautiful, modern 2-bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3-level townhouse w/secure parkingspot, hardwood floors, central A/C , security system, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, gas stove, marble countertops, dishwasher, microwave, study, lots of sunlight, Nest thermostat, freshly painted. Near Georgia Ave and CoHi metros. Walk to Howard U & nearby hospitals. No pets. See floor plans. Tenant pays utilities, average of $90 per month for electric, water, gas. There is tenant in separate lower basement unit.