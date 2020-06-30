All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
5157 7TH STREET NE
5157 7TH STREET NE

5157 7th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5157 7th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5157 7TH STREET NE have any available units?
5157 7TH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 5157 7TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
5157 7TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5157 7TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 5157 7TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5157 7TH STREET NE offer parking?
No, 5157 7TH STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 5157 7TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5157 7TH STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5157 7TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 5157 7TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 5157 7TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 5157 7TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5157 7TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5157 7TH STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5157 7TH STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5157 7TH STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.

