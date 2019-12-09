All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 514 PARK ROAD NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
514 PARK ROAD NW
Last updated April 26 2019 at 9:43 AM

514 PARK ROAD NW

514 Park Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

514 Park Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Renovated + bright 4BR/3.5BA Columbia Heights row home available for rent immediately! Recently updated + well-maintained. Open floor plan w/ stunning exposed brick + hardwood. Gourmet kitchen complete w/ granite + new high-end stainless steel appliances. Finished basement perfect for family/rec room. Parking in rear. Short walk to Metro! -- $40 application fee per tenant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 PARK ROAD NW have any available units?
514 PARK ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 PARK ROAD NW have?
Some of 514 PARK ROAD NW's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 PARK ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
514 PARK ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 PARK ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 514 PARK ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 514 PARK ROAD NW offer parking?
Yes, 514 PARK ROAD NW offers parking.
Does 514 PARK ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 PARK ROAD NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 PARK ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 514 PARK ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 514 PARK ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 514 PARK ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 514 PARK ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 PARK ROAD NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Grand Parc
910 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Yale West
443 New York Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Alban Towers
3700 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Residences on The Avenue
2221 I St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Ora
2144 California St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Normandie
6817 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
2255 Wisconsin
2255 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
Ellicott House Apartments
4849 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University