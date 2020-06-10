All apartments in Washington
514 Missouri

514 Missouri Ave NW · No Longer Available
Location

514 Missouri Ave NW, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming home with front porch and in-law suite in Northwest Washington near the Petworth neighborhood and Rock Creek Park. Easy commute. Parking in rear. Powder-room on main level. Updated kitchen. 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms on upper level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Missouri have any available units?
514 Missouri doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 514 Missouri currently offering any rent specials?
514 Missouri isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Missouri pet-friendly?
No, 514 Missouri is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 514 Missouri offer parking?
Yes, 514 Missouri does offer parking.
Does 514 Missouri have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Missouri does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Missouri have a pool?
No, 514 Missouri does not have a pool.
Does 514 Missouri have accessible units?
No, 514 Missouri does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Missouri have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 Missouri does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 Missouri have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 Missouri does not have units with air conditioning.
