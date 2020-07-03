514 Groff Court Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar bbq/grill

Capitol Hill Historic District Living at its Finest!!!

This beautiful property includes:



-Split Level One Bedroom / One Bathroom

-Central Air Conditioning

-Modern Kitchen with Updated Appliances, Granite Countertops and Dishwasher!

-Breakfast Bar

-Sunny Living Room with direct access to Deck

-Polished Hardwood Floors

-Recessed Lighting

-Fireplace

-Exposed Brick

-Upstairs Bedroom

-Modern Bathroom with Rain Shower

-Private Backyard with Garden Oasis for Entertaining/BBQ

-Security System

-Washer and Dryer



It is only a few blocks from just about everything the urban dweller needs to be comfortable in DC. Restaurants, bars, coffee shops, pharmacies, banks, shopping, parks, and groceries are all at your doorstep! The location cannot be beat, you are just a short stroll to Eastern Market's fresh produce, meat and flea markets. Only steps away from the bustling H Street featuring a ton of new developments including the new Street Cars and public bus lines. Union Station shopping, food, metro, bus stop, and train station are only two blocks away!



Pets on a case by case basis



This is a fantastic property in an unbeatable location!!



Schedule a viewing today!!!



For a VIRTUAL TOUR please copy and paste the link

below!



https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/992386d5-1517-4ec6-9b51-ded26bfa1c9a/?utm_source=captureapp

