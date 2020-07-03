All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 7 2020 at 10:45 PM

514 Groff Court Northeast

514 Groff Court NE · No Longer Available
Location

514 Groff Court NE, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
bbq/grill
Capitol Hill Historic District Living at its Finest!!!
This beautiful property includes:

-Split Level One Bedroom / One Bathroom
-Central Air Conditioning
-Modern Kitchen with Updated Appliances, Granite Countertops and Dishwasher!
-Breakfast Bar
-Sunny Living Room with direct access to Deck
-Polished Hardwood Floors
-Recessed Lighting
-Fireplace
-Exposed Brick
-Upstairs Bedroom
-Modern Bathroom with Rain Shower
-Private Backyard with Garden Oasis for Entertaining/BBQ
-Security System
-Washer and Dryer

It is only a few blocks from just about everything the urban dweller needs to be comfortable in DC. Restaurants, bars, coffee shops, pharmacies, banks, shopping, parks, and groceries are all at your doorstep! The location cannot be beat, you are just a short stroll to Eastern Market's fresh produce, meat and flea markets. Only steps away from the bustling H Street featuring a ton of new developments including the new Street Cars and public bus lines. Union Station shopping, food, metro, bus stop, and train station are only two blocks away!

Pets on a case by case basis

This is a fantastic property in an unbeatable location!!

Schedule a viewing today!!!

For a VIRTUAL TOUR please copy and paste the link
below!

https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/992386d5-1517-4ec6-9b51-ded26bfa1c9a/?utm_source=captureapp
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Groff Court Northeast have any available units?
514 Groff Court Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 Groff Court Northeast have?
Some of 514 Groff Court Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 Groff Court Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
514 Groff Court Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Groff Court Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 Groff Court Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 514 Groff Court Northeast offer parking?
No, 514 Groff Court Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 514 Groff Court Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 514 Groff Court Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Groff Court Northeast have a pool?
No, 514 Groff Court Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 514 Groff Court Northeast have accessible units?
No, 514 Groff Court Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Groff Court Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 514 Groff Court Northeast has units with dishwashers.

