5130 Connecticut Ave. NW 109

SPACIOUS 1BR with Den in CHEVY CHASE - Property Id: 25887



This is a spacious apartment with 1 large bedroom, 1 bath, dining room, and a sun room/den in an Art Deco-style building. Approximately 900 square, it has an open, well-ventilated floor plan with plenty of sun light.



The unit is in a six floor apartment building with laundry, recycling, and some basement storage on premises. Ample parking is available on Chevy Chase Pkwy and Harrison St. next to the buildings.



The building is a 12-minute walk to Tenleytown Metro (Red Line), Whole Foods, Best Buy, restaurants, etc. A 15 minute walk takes you to Van Ness Metro (also Red Line), UDC, and more shopping. For convenience, the building is located across the street from a CVS, Politics and Prose Book Store, Little Red Fox cafe, and Comet restaurant.



The building also offers easy driving access to 495, Rock Creek Park, Wisconsin Ave, Sibley Hospital, American University, and so on.

No Pets Allowed



