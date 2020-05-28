Rent Calculator
All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
5112 NW MACARTHUR BLVD NW #312
5112 MacArthur Blvd NW
·
Location
5112 MacArthur Blvd NW, Washington, DC 20016
Foxhall-Palisades
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated top floor apartment with lovely sunset views from all windows. Back of building no traffic noise. Vacant and ready to go. NO PETS!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5112 NW MACARTHUR BLVD NW #312 have any available units?
5112 NW MACARTHUR BLVD NW #312 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5112 NW MACARTHUR BLVD NW #312 have?
Some of 5112 NW MACARTHUR BLVD NW #312's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5112 NW MACARTHUR BLVD NW #312 currently offering any rent specials?
5112 NW MACARTHUR BLVD NW #312 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5112 NW MACARTHUR BLVD NW #312 pet-friendly?
No, 5112 NW MACARTHUR BLVD NW #312 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 5112 NW MACARTHUR BLVD NW #312 offer parking?
No, 5112 NW MACARTHUR BLVD NW #312 does not offer parking.
Does 5112 NW MACARTHUR BLVD NW #312 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5112 NW MACARTHUR BLVD NW #312 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5112 NW MACARTHUR BLVD NW #312 have a pool?
No, 5112 NW MACARTHUR BLVD NW #312 does not have a pool.
Does 5112 NW MACARTHUR BLVD NW #312 have accessible units?
No, 5112 NW MACARTHUR BLVD NW #312 does not have accessible units.
Does 5112 NW MACARTHUR BLVD NW #312 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5112 NW MACARTHUR BLVD NW #312 has units with dishwashers.
