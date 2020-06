Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities playground

Remodeled one year ago. Beautiful hard wood floors and panoramic views from all the windows looking across to Virginia on the quiet side of the building. TOP FLOOR! Lots of closet space and good sized bedrooms. Walk to area restaurants, post office, banks, dry cleaners and Starbucks. Easy access to down town, Va. and Maryland. Walk to Palisades playground, bike paths and the C&O canal. You will love it here.