511 Longfellow Street

Amenities
Quaint Basement Apartment - Move in Ready - Property Id: 165047
Platinum Dwellings presents luxury living in this completely renovated condo! It has been renovated from top to bottom. This unit boasts an inviting with an open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen, one bedroom, and in-unit washer and dryer. Property can be rented furnished or unfurnished.
This is the unit you don't want to miss. Call today to schedule your private tour!
Avoid Scams: We would NEVER ask you to wire or send funds for a property sight unseen; that amazing "deal" with the listings values lowered does not exist. If it sounds to good to be true, it is.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/165047
Property Id 165047
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5369308)