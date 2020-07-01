All apartments in Washington
Last updated December 9 2019 at 3:01 PM

511 Longfellow Street

511 Longfellow Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

511 Longfellow Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Quaint Basement Apartment - Move in Ready - Property Id: 165047

Platinum Dwellings presents luxury living in this completely renovated condo! It has been renovated from top to bottom. This unit boasts an inviting with an open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen, one bedroom, and in-unit washer and dryer. Property can be rented furnished or unfurnished.

This is the unit you don't want to miss. Call today to schedule your private tour!

Avoid Scams: We would NEVER ask you to wire or send funds for a property sight unseen; that amazing "deal" with the listings values lowered does not exist. If it sounds to good to be true, it is.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/165047
Property Id 165047

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5369308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 Longfellow Street have any available units?
511 Longfellow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 Longfellow Street have?
Some of 511 Longfellow Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 Longfellow Street currently offering any rent specials?
511 Longfellow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 Longfellow Street pet-friendly?
No, 511 Longfellow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 511 Longfellow Street offer parking?
No, 511 Longfellow Street does not offer parking.
Does 511 Longfellow Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 Longfellow Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 Longfellow Street have a pool?
No, 511 Longfellow Street does not have a pool.
Does 511 Longfellow Street have accessible units?
No, 511 Longfellow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 511 Longfellow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 Longfellow Street does not have units with dishwashers.

