511 6th St NE upper unit

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities pet friendly

RENTED UNFURNISHED

Awesome top floor 1 bedroom 1 bath located in Capital Hill!! The location is ideal, with easy walkability to Union Station, the infamous H Street Corridor which provides amazing restaurants, retail shops, bars, Whole foods, CVS and so much more!! H St also has the trolley car with direct access to Union Station. In addition Union Market is just a short drive away!!



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:



- 1 BR

- 1 Bath

- Kitchen with gas cooking

- Kitchen island ideal for bar stools

- Fully Carpeted

- Bay window bringing in so much natural light

- Open concept floor plan

- Good closet space

- Central AC

- W/D in unit

- Pets ok with $400 Deposit

- Street parking

- Water included in rent



RENTED UNFURNISHED



AVAILABLE NOW!!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5762255)