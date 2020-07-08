511 6th St NE upper unit

Amenities
RENTED UNFURNISHED
Awesome top floor 1 bedroom 1 bath located in Capital Hill!! The location is ideal, with easy walkability to Union Station, the infamous H Street Corridor which provides amazing restaurants, retail shops, bars, Whole foods, CVS and so much more!! H St also has the trolley car with direct access to Union Station. In addition Union Market is just a short drive away!!
PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- 1 BR
- 1 Bath
- Kitchen with gas cooking
- Kitchen island ideal for bar stools
- Fully Carpeted
- Bay window bringing in so much natural light
- Open concept floor plan
- Good closet space
- Central AC
- W/D in unit
- Pets ok with $400 Deposit
- Street parking
- Water included in rent
AVAILABLE NOW!!
No Cats Allowed
