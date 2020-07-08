All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 511 6th St NE upper unit.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
511 6th St NE upper unit
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

511 6th St NE upper unit

511 6th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

511 6th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
pet friendly
RENTED UNFURNISHED
Awesome top floor 1 bedroom 1 bath located in Capital Hill!! The location is ideal, with easy walkability to Union Station, the infamous H Street Corridor which provides amazing restaurants, retail shops, bars, Whole foods, CVS and so much more!! H St also has the trolley car with direct access to Union Station. In addition Union Market is just a short drive away!!

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- 1 BR
- 1 Bath
- Kitchen with gas cooking
- Kitchen island ideal for bar stools
- Fully Carpeted
- Bay window bringing in so much natural light
- Open concept floor plan
- Good closet space
- Central AC
- W/D in unit
- Pets ok with $400 Deposit
- Street parking
- Water included in rent

RENTED UNFURNISHED

AVAILABLE NOW!!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5762255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 6th St NE upper unit have any available units?
511 6th St NE upper unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 6th St NE upper unit have?
Some of 511 6th St NE upper unit's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 6th St NE upper unit currently offering any rent specials?
511 6th St NE upper unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 6th St NE upper unit pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 6th St NE upper unit is pet friendly.
Does 511 6th St NE upper unit offer parking?
No, 511 6th St NE upper unit does not offer parking.
Does 511 6th St NE upper unit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 6th St NE upper unit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 6th St NE upper unit have a pool?
No, 511 6th St NE upper unit does not have a pool.
Does 511 6th St NE upper unit have accessible units?
No, 511 6th St NE upper unit does not have accessible units.
Does 511 6th St NE upper unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 6th St NE upper unit does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elaine
3210 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
100K
100 K Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Station House
701 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Park Connecticut
4411 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Park Ellison
1700 Harvard St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Louis at 14th
1920 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Apartments at CityCenter
799 10th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Arcade Sunshine
713 Lamont Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University