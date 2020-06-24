5105 WARREN PL NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Impeccable 3 level colonial in Spring Valley! A true gem! Huge master bedroom suite, w/2 walk-in closets, soaking tub, sep. shower, 2 vanity sinks! Fabulous kitchen w/island, ss appliances, granite counters, eat-in area, family rm w/ wood burning fireplace. Formal living rm w/gas fireplace and adjacent dining room. Fully finished LL/ 5th BR + full BA. High ceilings and enormous family rm. Fenced in back yard, & deck . Steps to shopping ctr and easy commute to downtown DC! Available 3/1.