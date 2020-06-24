All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:56 PM

5105 WARREN PL NW

5105 Warren Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5105 Warren Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Spring Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Impeccable 3 level colonial in Spring Valley! A true gem! Huge master bedroom suite, w/2 walk-in closets, soaking tub, sep. shower, 2 vanity sinks! Fabulous kitchen w/island, ss appliances, granite counters, eat-in area, family rm w/ wood burning fireplace. Formal living rm w/gas fireplace and adjacent dining room. Fully finished LL/ 5th BR + full BA. High ceilings and enormous family rm. Fenced in back yard, & deck . Steps to shopping ctr and easy commute to downtown DC! Available 3/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5105 WARREN PL NW have any available units?
5105 WARREN PL NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5105 WARREN PL NW have?
Some of 5105 WARREN PL NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5105 WARREN PL NW currently offering any rent specials?
5105 WARREN PL NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5105 WARREN PL NW pet-friendly?
No, 5105 WARREN PL NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5105 WARREN PL NW offer parking?
Yes, 5105 WARREN PL NW offers parking.
Does 5105 WARREN PL NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5105 WARREN PL NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5105 WARREN PL NW have a pool?
No, 5105 WARREN PL NW does not have a pool.
Does 5105 WARREN PL NW have accessible units?
No, 5105 WARREN PL NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5105 WARREN PL NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5105 WARREN PL NW has units with dishwashers.
