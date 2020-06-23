5102 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest - English Basement

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This English Basement is located at the corner of Gallatin St. NW and New Hampshire Ave NW. It has ample space to be used for one occupant and up to 4 occupants. Central heat and Washer /Dryer included. Pets allowed under 30 lbs.



Nearby schools include Washington Latin Public Charter School, Lee Mamie D. School and Roots Pcs. The closest grocery stores are Avenue Market, Price Grocery and Family Market LLC. Nearby coffee shops include 7-Eleven, Culture Coffee and Sunrise Caribbean Restaurant. Nearby restaurants include Jackie Lee's, LIBRARY TAVERN and Liberty Tavern. 5102 New Hampshire Ave NW is near Rudolph, Keene Park and Fort Totten Park. There are some bike lanes and the terrain is mostly flat. 5102 New Hampshire Ave NW is bikeable, there is some bike infrastructure. Bike sharing is available from Capital Bikeshare. This address can also be written as 5102 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington, Columbia 20011.