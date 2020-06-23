All apartments in Washington
5102 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest - English Basement
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5102 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest - English Basement

5102 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5102 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
coffee bar
fireplace
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This English Basement is located at the corner of Gallatin St. NW and New Hampshire Ave NW. It has ample space to be used for one occupant and up to 4 occupants. Central heat and Washer /Dryer included. Pets allowed under 30 lbs.

Nearby schools include Washington Latin Public Charter School, Lee Mamie D. School and Roots Pcs. The closest grocery stores are Avenue Market, Price Grocery and Family Market LLC. Nearby coffee shops include 7-Eleven, Culture Coffee and Sunrise Caribbean Restaurant. Nearby restaurants include Jackie Lee's, LIBRARY TAVERN and Liberty Tavern. 5102 New Hampshire Ave NW is near Rudolph, Keene Park and Fort Totten Park. There are some bike lanes and the terrain is mostly flat. 5102 New Hampshire Ave NW is bikeable, there is some bike infrastructure. Bike sharing is available from Capital Bikeshare. This address can also be written as 5102 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington, Columbia 20011.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5102 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest - English Basement have any available units?
5102 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest - English Basement doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5102 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest - English Basement have?
Some of 5102 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest - English Basement's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5102 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest - English Basement currently offering any rent specials?
5102 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest - English Basement is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5102 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest - English Basement pet-friendly?
Yes, 5102 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest - English Basement is pet friendly.
Does 5102 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest - English Basement offer parking?
No, 5102 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest - English Basement does not offer parking.
Does 5102 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest - English Basement have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5102 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest - English Basement offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5102 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest - English Basement have a pool?
No, 5102 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest - English Basement does not have a pool.
Does 5102 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest - English Basement have accessible units?
No, 5102 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest - English Basement does not have accessible units.
Does 5102 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest - English Basement have units with dishwashers?
No, 5102 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest - English Basement does not have units with dishwashers.
