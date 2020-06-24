All apartments in Washington
509 M St NE Unit 4

509 M Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

509 M Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

509 M St NE Unit 4 Available 07/05/19 Modern and Spacious 2 Bedroom in NoMa! - This gorgeous 2-level condo is open, bright and in a great location. Enter into this lovely space, and be greeted by the open and versatile first floor. With abundant natural light, box bay windows, and gleaming hardwood floors, this open concept area is an inviting living space. Continue through to the kitchen which features great cabinet space and granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and oversized island with breakfast bar. Glass doors lead out to a private patio and the off-street parking space. A half bath rounds out the first floor.

Continue upstairs to the bedrooms. The master suite features bay windows, abundant space, a huge closet and an ensuite with both a walk-in shower and jet tub. On the other end of the hallway, the spacious second bedroom also has an ensuite, oversized windows, and plenty of closet space.

Perfectly situated between Union Market and the H Street corridor, this unit is close to it all! Walk up to Union Market for a huge selection of eateries, or a coffee and a new book at Politics & Prose. Or head down to H Street for plenty of amazing shopping, dining, and entertainment options just out your door. Head to Whole Foods on your way home for all your grocery needs or pop around the corner to &Pizza or Taylor Gourmet to grab a quick bite to eat. Top notch bars and restaurants like H Street Country Club and Toki Underground can become your new local hangouts.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Water and parking included. Tenants responsible for electric and gas. Cats welcome!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4887332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 M St NE Unit 4 have any available units?
509 M St NE Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 M St NE Unit 4 have?
Some of 509 M St NE Unit 4's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 M St NE Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
509 M St NE Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 M St NE Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 M St NE Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 509 M St NE Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 509 M St NE Unit 4 offers parking.
Does 509 M St NE Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 M St NE Unit 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 M St NE Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 509 M St NE Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 509 M St NE Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 509 M St NE Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 509 M St NE Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 M St NE Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
