Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

509 M St NE Unit 4 Available 07/05/19 Modern and Spacious 2 Bedroom in NoMa! - This gorgeous 2-level condo is open, bright and in a great location. Enter into this lovely space, and be greeted by the open and versatile first floor. With abundant natural light, box bay windows, and gleaming hardwood floors, this open concept area is an inviting living space. Continue through to the kitchen which features great cabinet space and granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and oversized island with breakfast bar. Glass doors lead out to a private patio and the off-street parking space. A half bath rounds out the first floor.



Continue upstairs to the bedrooms. The master suite features bay windows, abundant space, a huge closet and an ensuite with both a walk-in shower and jet tub. On the other end of the hallway, the spacious second bedroom also has an ensuite, oversized windows, and plenty of closet space.



Perfectly situated between Union Market and the H Street corridor, this unit is close to it all! Walk up to Union Market for a huge selection of eateries, or a coffee and a new book at Politics & Prose. Or head down to H Street for plenty of amazing shopping, dining, and entertainment options just out your door. Head to Whole Foods on your way home for all your grocery needs or pop around the corner to &Pizza or Taylor Gourmet to grab a quick bite to eat. Top notch bars and restaurants like H Street Country Club and Toki Underground can become your new local hangouts.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Water and parking included. Tenants responsible for electric and gas. Cats welcome!



No Dogs Allowed



