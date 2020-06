Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Lovely 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in sought Old City #1. Features include hardwood, CAC, fireplace, front porch and rear deck. This home is convenient to everything! Union Market, NOMA Metro, H Street and so much more.Only the upper portion of the home is for rent. The basement apartment is not available.