507 Seward Square Southeast

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning internet access

***Open House Tuesday March 17, 1pm to 1:30pm***

***Open to short term lease one to six months, furnished.***

***Will book apartment up to one year in advance.***



*1 BR 1 BA apartment on second floor.

*Located between Eastern Market (2 blks) and the Capitol (5 blks).

*Street parking, secure building.



*Seven-foot tall Pella windows let in lots of light.

*11-foot ceilings, beautiful old-school wood floors.

*Large 22' by 11' living/dining room.

*Three closets plus a linen closet in the bathroom.

*Enjoy central air conditioning and radiator heat.

*Share a free washer and dryer used by only five apartments.



*More than three dozen restaurants, markets and retail stores within 3 blocks, including Trader Joe's (2 blks) and Eastern Market and Barracks Row commercial areas.

*The Hill Center www.hillcenterdc.org only 4 blocks away is an incredible renovation of a magnificent building that now hosts many cultural events.

*The American Planning Association named Eastern Market one of the Best Neighborhoods in America http://www.planning.org/greatplaces/neighborhoods/2007/easternmarket.htm



*$1,900/mo includes all utilities.

*No smoking in apartment or building common areas or anywhere on the property.

*Application, credit and background check, lease, refundable security deposit required.

*Wifi and tv not included.

*No pets.

*Available April 6 or later.

*Address is 507 Seward Square SE, WDC 20003.

hardimanmike @ yahoo.com