507 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Amenities
KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 1 Bedroom
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $0
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Apartment
RENTAL FEATURES
Stove / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Stainless steel appliances
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Central heat
Central A/C
Double pane windows
Cable-ready
High-speed internet
Wired
Hardwood floor
Tile floor
Granite countertop
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Elevator
24 Hour Front desk
Shared pool
Fitness center
Covered parking
Amenities
24 Hour Front Desk
Pool
Rooftop Deck with Grilling Stations
Paid Garage Parking
Complimentary 24 Hour Coffee and Tea Bar
Fitness Center
Hardwood Floors
Granite Countertops
Bike Storage