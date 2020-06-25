Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 54
507 NICHOLSON STREET NW
507 Nicholson Street Northwest
No Longer Available
Location
507 Nicholson Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 507 NICHOLSON STREET NW have any available units?
507 NICHOLSON STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 507 NICHOLSON STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
507 NICHOLSON STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 NICHOLSON STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 507 NICHOLSON STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 507 NICHOLSON STREET NW offer parking?
No, 507 NICHOLSON STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 507 NICHOLSON STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 NICHOLSON STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 NICHOLSON STREET NW have a pool?
No, 507 NICHOLSON STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 507 NICHOLSON STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 507 NICHOLSON STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 507 NICHOLSON STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 NICHOLSON STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 507 NICHOLSON STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 NICHOLSON STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
