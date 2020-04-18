All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 1 2019 at 2:00 PM

5065 SHERIFF ROAD NE

5065 Sheriff Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5065 Sheriff Road Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Deanwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
All bricks end unit home. Freshly painted, new wall to wall carpet. Central air and heat. House shows very well. Voucher tenant is welcome. Washer & Dryer in the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5065 SHERIFF ROAD NE have any available units?
5065 SHERIFF ROAD NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 5065 SHERIFF ROAD NE currently offering any rent specials?
5065 SHERIFF ROAD NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5065 SHERIFF ROAD NE pet-friendly?
No, 5065 SHERIFF ROAD NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5065 SHERIFF ROAD NE offer parking?
No, 5065 SHERIFF ROAD NE does not offer parking.
Does 5065 SHERIFF ROAD NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5065 SHERIFF ROAD NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5065 SHERIFF ROAD NE have a pool?
No, 5065 SHERIFF ROAD NE does not have a pool.
Does 5065 SHERIFF ROAD NE have accessible units?
No, 5065 SHERIFF ROAD NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5065 SHERIFF ROAD NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5065 SHERIFF ROAD NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5065 SHERIFF ROAD NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5065 SHERIFF ROAD NE has units with air conditioning.
