Last updated December 31 2019 at 9:45 AM

506 K Street SE

506 K Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

506 K Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
dog park
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,790* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $2,790* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $2,690* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $2,090/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes.

Discover the best of Washington, with this one-bedroom Mount Vernon apartment. Itll be easy to simply show up and start living in this beautifully Blueground furnished apartment with its fully-equipped kitchen, stylish living room, and our dedicated, on-the-ground support. (ID #WDC120)

Designed With You In Mind

Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your charming living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the superior quality mattress with luxury linens, youll fall in love with everything this Mount Vernon apartment has to offer. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements

Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Doorman
-Pet Friendly
-Dog Park/Run
-Gym
-Indoor Parking
-Roof Deck
-Bike Storage
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished Blueground apartment is located in Mount Vernon Triangle, a flourishing and vibrant DC neighborhood that combines business and pleasure with an array of boutiques, local eateries and scenic parks. Situated between the trendy Shaw neighborhood and the hustle and bustle of downtown, the location makes it very easy to walk everywhere and explore the unlimited dining options and nearby nightlife. Our luxurious apartment is just a short stroll away from Walter E. Washington Convention Center and a 10 minute walk from both Mount Vernon and Gallery Place Metro stations.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.
This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 K Street SE have any available units?
506 K Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 K Street SE have?
Some of 506 K Street SE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 K Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
506 K Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 K Street SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 506 K Street SE is pet friendly.
Does 506 K Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 506 K Street SE offers parking.
Does 506 K Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 K Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 K Street SE have a pool?
No, 506 K Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 506 K Street SE have accessible units?
No, 506 K Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 506 K Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 K Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.

