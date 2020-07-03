All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 21 2019 at 8:53 AM

5056 A Street

5056 A St SE · No Longer Available
Location

5056 A St SE, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
**$1,066 TWO BEDROOM RENT SPECIAL**

A Street Apartments. Very Large Two Bedroom Apartments available with AIR CONDITIONING. Free off street parking.

Located a short walk to the Capitol Heights Orange / Blue Metro Line Metro-rail stations and Metro Bus stops at properties. Located on the East Capitol Street corridor with easy access to downtown Washington DC and Prince Georges County. Just minutes to major highways I-95, I-295, R-50, and I-495, Central, New York, and Kenilworth Avenues, the neighborhood offers superior regional access.

5056 A Street, South East, Washington DC
***Apartment #3 now available $1,099***

Features
?Renovated Apartments
?Walk to Capitol Heights Metro Station
?Air Conditioned
?24-Hour Maintenance
?Laundry On-Site
?Parking - Free
?Parking - Off-street
?Hardwood Floors
?High-Speed internet ready
?Cable ready
?Large closets
?Large apartments

OPEN WEEKENDS
Leasing Office Hours:
Monday through Friday 9:00 am to 8:00 pm
Saturday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Sunday 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

**Call for Availability**

To inquire for these and other available properties please call Vince
To inquire for these and other available properties please call Vince

Terms, conditions, rates, and availability are subject to change without prior notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5056 A Street have any available units?
5056 A Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5056 A Street have?
Some of 5056 A Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5056 A Street currently offering any rent specials?
5056 A Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5056 A Street pet-friendly?
No, 5056 A Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5056 A Street offer parking?
Yes, 5056 A Street offers parking.
Does 5056 A Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5056 A Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5056 A Street have a pool?
No, 5056 A Street does not have a pool.
Does 5056 A Street have accessible units?
No, 5056 A Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5056 A Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5056 A Street does not have units with dishwashers.

