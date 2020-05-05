5050 A Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance internet access

**$1,095 TWO BEDROOM RENT SPECIAL**



A Street Apartments. Very Large Two Bedroom Apartments available with AIR CONDITIONING. Free off street parking.



Located a short walk to the Capitol Heights Orange / Blue Metro Line Metro-rail stations and Metro Bus stops at properties. Located on the East Capitol Street corridor with easy access to downtown Washington DC and Prince Georges County. Just minutes to major highways I-95, I-295, R-50, and I-495, Central, New York, and Kenilworth Avenues, the neighborhood offers superior regional access.



A Street, South East, Washington DC

***Apartment #12 now available $1,195***



Features

Renovated Apartments

Walk to Capitol Heights Metro Station

Air Conditioned

24-Hour Maintenance

Laundry On-Site

Parking - Free

Parking - Off-street

Hardwood Floors

High-Speed internet ready

Cable ready

Large closets

Large apartments



OPEN WEEKENDS

Leasing Office Hours:

Monday through Friday 9:00 am to 8:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Sunday 10:00 am to 2:00 pm



**Call for Availability**



To inquire for these and other available properties please call Vince

