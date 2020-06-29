All apartments in Washington
5041 1st St Nw

5041 1st Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5041 1st Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This move-in ready condo is well-appointed, perfect for entertaining, close to Metro(Red, Yellow and Green) and available on October 1st!

This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located in Petworth has wonderful amenities for your comfort, from a basement gym, indoor bike rack, private backyard with a grill and pergola available for condo community use and a climate controlled storage area.

This property is managed by a responsible and responsive landlord. Text NNOC-NNOC to 610.310.1589 for viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5041 1st St Nw have any available units?
5041 1st St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5041 1st St Nw have?
Some of 5041 1st St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5041 1st St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
5041 1st St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5041 1st St Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 5041 1st St Nw is pet friendly.
Does 5041 1st St Nw offer parking?
No, 5041 1st St Nw does not offer parking.
Does 5041 1st St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5041 1st St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5041 1st St Nw have a pool?
No, 5041 1st St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 5041 1st St Nw have accessible units?
No, 5041 1st St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 5041 1st St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5041 1st St Nw has units with dishwashers.

