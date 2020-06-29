5041 1st St Nw

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly gym air conditioning bike storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities gym bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This move-in ready condo is well-appointed, perfect for entertaining, close to Metro(Red, Yellow and Green) and available on October 1st!



This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located in Petworth has wonderful amenities for your comfort, from a basement gym, indoor bike rack, private backyard with a grill and pergola available for condo community use and a climate controlled storage area.



This property is managed by a responsible and responsive landlord. Text NNOC-NNOC to 610.310.1589 for viewing.