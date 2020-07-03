504 M Street NW

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly all utils included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

All utilities included. Renovated kitchen with dishwasher. W/D in unit and wood flooring. Parking available at an extra cost.



Short distance to Mt. Vernon Metro, McPherson Square and Metro Center stations.



Cable/high-speed internet access ready, bike storage, and fitness center!



Sorry, no pets! This property is converting to a smoke-free living environment.



Amenities



Hard wood floors

Washer/Dryer

Custom kitchen cabinetry

Silestone countertops

Dishwasher

Microwave

Gas Range

Refrigerator with icemaker

Pre-wired for cable and internet



Pet Policy



Cats not allowed

Dogs not allowed