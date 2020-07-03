All apartments in Washington
504 M Street NW
504 M Street NW

504 M Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

504 M Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Mount Vernon Square

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
All utilities included. Renovated kitchen with dishwasher. W/D in unit and wood flooring. Parking available at an extra cost.

Short distance to Mt. Vernon Metro, McPherson Square and Metro Center stations.

Cable/high-speed internet access ready, bike storage, and fitness center!

Sorry, no pets! This property is converting to a smoke-free living environment.

Amenities

Hard wood floors
Washer/Dryer
Custom kitchen cabinetry
Silestone countertops
Dishwasher
Microwave
Gas Range
Refrigerator with icemaker
Pre-wired for cable and internet

Pet Policy

Cats not allowed
Dogs not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 M Street NW have any available units?
504 M Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 M Street NW have?
Some of 504 M Street NW's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 M Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
504 M Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 M Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 M Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 504 M Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 504 M Street NW offers parking.
Does 504 M Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 M Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 M Street NW have a pool?
No, 504 M Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 504 M Street NW have accessible units?
No, 504 M Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 504 M Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 M Street NW has units with dishwashers.

