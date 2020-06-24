504 LEBAUM STREET SE

Charming detached home in the heart of the city with a huge backyard. Minutes to public transportation and major travel vessels. Original hardwood floors and great original features with fresh paint and updates. Ready for tenant
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
