5035 MACARTHUR BLVD NW
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:45 PM
1 of 5
5035 MACARTHUR BLVD NW
5035 Macarthur Boulevard Northwest
No Longer Available
Location
5035 Macarthur Boulevard Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Foxhall-Palisades
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely home in Palisades, all painted & spruced up. Fireplace, garage, patio. Near Key school, restaurants, parks, Crescent trail, D5 & D6 bus lines. One principal only. 2 year lease minimum.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5035 MACARTHUR BLVD NW have any available units?
5035 MACARTHUR BLVD NW doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 5035 MACARTHUR BLVD NW currently offering any rent specials?
5035 MACARTHUR BLVD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5035 MACARTHUR BLVD NW pet-friendly?
No, 5035 MACARTHUR BLVD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 5035 MACARTHUR BLVD NW offer parking?
Yes, 5035 MACARTHUR BLVD NW offers parking.
Does 5035 MACARTHUR BLVD NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5035 MACARTHUR BLVD NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5035 MACARTHUR BLVD NW have a pool?
No, 5035 MACARTHUR BLVD NW does not have a pool.
Does 5035 MACARTHUR BLVD NW have accessible units?
No, 5035 MACARTHUR BLVD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5035 MACARTHUR BLVD NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5035 MACARTHUR BLVD NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5035 MACARTHUR BLVD NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5035 MACARTHUR BLVD NW does not have units with air conditioning.
