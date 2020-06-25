503 Independence Ave, Se

Amenities

Apartment 301 is a wonderful combination of historic elegance, modern amenities, and a highly sought after Capitol Hill location. Comprised of a spacious, third level suite, this apartment boasts a stunning view of the District, and most notably the Washington Monument. The open living space features high ceilings, hardwood floors, a flatscreen HDTV, and a cozy sleeper sofa with plenty of space to relax. The updated kitchen comes complete with all-new stainless steel appliances, cookware, and dishes for you to cook, dine, and entertain. An eating area doubles as a workspace, where high windows offer you a lovely view of the gorgeous neighborhood. The light-filled bedroom is furnished with a comfortable queen sized bed, a large flatscreen HDTV, and a desk. The bedroom features a well-sized closet, right across from a spotlessly clean full bath. The unit includes your own full sized washer and dryer.



Capitol Hill is a historic neighborhood of Washington DC and started out as the family residences for members of Congress in the late 18th century. Today, the area is a vibrant, active and very much family oriented. The streets are tree lined, full of charm and with lots of history in every corner. Restaurants, grocery shopping, coffee shops are all within 5-10 minutes walking distance.



