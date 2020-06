Amenities

Beautiful renovated Townhome available for rent in rarely vacant neighborhood. Gourmet kit boasts espresso cabinets, SS appliances, granite countertops, HW floors, and high-end lighting. Comes complete with 2 large bdrms/bthrms. Fabulous unit is ready for you! Enjoy all the amenities Brookland has to offer. Live and work near everything. 5 minute walk to Fort Totten Red, Green, and Yellow Lines.