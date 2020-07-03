All apartments in Washington
Location

5025 3rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Not for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5025 3rd Street NW have any available units?
5025 3rd Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 5025 3rd Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
5025 3rd Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5025 3rd Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 5025 3rd Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5025 3rd Street NW offer parking?
No, 5025 3rd Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 5025 3rd Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5025 3rd Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5025 3rd Street NW have a pool?
No, 5025 3rd Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 5025 3rd Street NW have accessible units?
No, 5025 3rd Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5025 3rd Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5025 3rd Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5025 3rd Street NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5025 3rd Street NW does not have units with air conditioning.

