Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 5025 3rd Street NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5025 3rd Street NW
Last updated July 12 2019 at 10:13 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5025 3rd Street NW
5025 3rd Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
5025 3rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Not for rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5025 3rd Street NW have any available units?
5025 3rd Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 5025 3rd Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
5025 3rd Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5025 3rd Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 5025 3rd Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 5025 3rd Street NW offer parking?
No, 5025 3rd Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 5025 3rd Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5025 3rd Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5025 3rd Street NW have a pool?
No, 5025 3rd Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 5025 3rd Street NW have accessible units?
No, 5025 3rd Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5025 3rd Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5025 3rd Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5025 3rd Street NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5025 3rd Street NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
301M
301 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
The Savoy
1101 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Paramount Apartments
829 Quincy St NW
Washington, DC 20010
100K
100 K Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
1210 Mass
1210 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Colonel
1250 9th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Embassy Tower
1620 Fuller St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Legation House
3737 Legation St NW
Washington, DC 20015
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University