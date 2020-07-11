All apartments in Washington
501 H Street.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM

501 H Street

501 H St NE · (858) 360-8065
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

501 H St NE, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Price and availability

VERIFIED 23 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$2,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 887 sqft

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$2,730

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 501 H Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
carport
green community
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
501 H Street, is H Street corridor's new private boutique residential high-rise, perfectly located at the epicenter of the bustling historic street. With larger than average LEED Gold apartment homes, interiors feature custom granite countertops, mosaic glass and stone backsplashes, hard surface plank flooring, Italian cabinetry, USB outlets, custom built-in shelving and kitchen islands in select homes, and all homes boast beautiful views of either the Basilica, the dynamic H Street corridor, or our treasured U.S. Capitol Building. Residents of 501 H Street have all the convenience of two immediate grocery stores, Whole Foods and Giant, and are only steps away from all of the exciting and eclectic cafe's and restaurants lining the street. Engage in an evening filled with cultural and orchestral performances at Atlas Performing Arts Center, hop on the street car for nearby Union Station shopping, or use our docked Zip Car for a quick day trip. 501 H Street is at the cross-section of all this bustling corridor has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0, based on approved credit
Move-in Fees: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50/month
restrictions: Restricted breeds
Parking Details: $250/space.
Storage Details: Call for pricing and availability

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 501 H Street have any available units?
501 H Street has 2 units available starting at $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 H Street have?
Some of 501 H Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 H Street currently offering any rent specials?
501 H Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 H Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 H Street is pet friendly.
Does 501 H Street offer parking?
Yes, 501 H Street offers parking.
Does 501 H Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 H Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 H Street have a pool?
No, 501 H Street does not have a pool.
Does 501 H Street have accessible units?
Yes, 501 H Street has accessible units.
Does 501 H Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 H Street has units with dishwashers.

