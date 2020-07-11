Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage carport green community key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

501 H Street, is H Street corridor's new private boutique residential high-rise, perfectly located at the epicenter of the bustling historic street. With larger than average LEED Gold apartment homes, interiors feature custom granite countertops, mosaic glass and stone backsplashes, hard surface plank flooring, Italian cabinetry, USB outlets, custom built-in shelving and kitchen islands in select homes, and all homes boast beautiful views of either the Basilica, the dynamic H Street corridor, or our treasured U.S. Capitol Building. Residents of 501 H Street have all the convenience of two immediate grocery stores, Whole Foods and Giant, and are only steps away from all of the exciting and eclectic cafe's and restaurants lining the street. Engage in an evening filled with cultural and orchestral performances at Atlas Performing Arts Center, hop on the street car for nearby Union Station shopping, or use our docked Zip Car for a quick day trip. 501 H Street is at the cross-section of all this bustling corridor has to offer.