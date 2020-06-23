500 Irving St NW Block 1F & 2F

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

MUST SEE: $3350 Urban Gorgeous Home - Columbia Hts - Property Id: 93056



An Urban Oasis 3BR/1BA Row House for rent in a diverse, safe and quaint community. Convenient location ~ within a short walking distance are grocery stores, Metro and bustling 14th St in Columbia Heights. Renting this home encompasses "2 levels of living spaces" plus front and back yards and living/dining rooms. *OPEN HOUSE Sunday, Feb. 17 2pm-4pm.*



Other Features: 1) a big patio and back yard 2) CAC, heating, washer/dryer, appliances 3) off-street (with a fee) or street parking.



Rent is $3,350/month plus utilities & internet (currently $250/mo extra for 3 tenants) for a total of $3,600. For 4, the total rent is $4,000. 12-month lease required for the first year with $40 application fee/adult. Security deposit one month's rent. * Min. annual combined incomes required at $120k+ to get qualified by application criteria.*



IDEAL RESIDENTS: We're looking for good tenants who are friendly, quiet, clean and responsible. No smoking/drug use/illegal activities.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93056

No Pets Allowed



