All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 500 Irving St NW Block 1F & 2F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
500 Irving St NW Block 1F & 2F
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

500 Irving St NW Block 1F & 2F

500 Irving St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

500 Irving St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
MUST SEE: $3350 Urban Gorgeous Home - Columbia Hts - Property Id: 93056

An Urban Oasis 3BR/1BA Row House for rent in a diverse, safe and quaint community. Convenient location ~ within a short walking distance are grocery stores, Metro and bustling 14th St in Columbia Heights. Renting this home encompasses "2 levels of living spaces" plus front and back yards and living/dining rooms. *OPEN HOUSE Sunday, Feb. 17 2pm-4pm.*

Other Features: 1) a big patio and back yard 2) CAC, heating, washer/dryer, appliances 3) off-street (with a fee) or street parking.

Rent is $3,350/month plus utilities & internet (currently $250/mo extra for 3 tenants) for a total of $3,600. For 4, the total rent is $4,000. 12-month lease required for the first year with $40 application fee/adult. Security deposit one month's rent. * Min. annual combined incomes required at $120k+ to get qualified by application criteria.*

IDEAL RESIDENTS: We're looking for good tenants who are friendly, quiet, clean and responsible. No smoking/drug use/illegal activities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93056
Property Id 93056

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4603930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Irving St NW Block 1F & 2F have any available units?
500 Irving St NW Block 1F & 2F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 Irving St NW Block 1F & 2F have?
Some of 500 Irving St NW Block 1F & 2F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Irving St NW Block 1F & 2F currently offering any rent specials?
500 Irving St NW Block 1F & 2F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Irving St NW Block 1F & 2F pet-friendly?
No, 500 Irving St NW Block 1F & 2F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 500 Irving St NW Block 1F & 2F offer parking?
No, 500 Irving St NW Block 1F & 2F does not offer parking.
Does 500 Irving St NW Block 1F & 2F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 Irving St NW Block 1F & 2F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Irving St NW Block 1F & 2F have a pool?
No, 500 Irving St NW Block 1F & 2F does not have a pool.
Does 500 Irving St NW Block 1F & 2F have accessible units?
No, 500 Irving St NW Block 1F & 2F does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Irving St NW Block 1F & 2F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Irving St NW Block 1F & 2F has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4115 Wisconsin
4115 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20016
The Rodney
1911 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Park Crest
2070 Belmont Rd NW
Washington, DC 20008
i5 Union Market
320 Florida Avenue Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Tivoli Apartments
1445 Ogden Street NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Palisades
1464 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
901W
901 W Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University