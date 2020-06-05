Rent Calculator
Washington, DC
/
500 FLORIDA AVENUE NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
500 FLORIDA AVENUE NW
500 Florida Avenue Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
500 Florida Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
U-Street
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
CLEAN, VACANT AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!!WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND MORE!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 500 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have any available units?
500 FLORIDA AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 500 FLORIDA AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
500 FLORIDA AVENUE NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 FLORIDA AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 500 FLORIDA AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 500 FLORIDA AVENUE NW offer parking?
No, 500 FLORIDA AVENUE NW does not offer parking.
Does 500 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 FLORIDA AVENUE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 500 FLORIDA AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 500 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 500 FLORIDA AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 500 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 FLORIDA AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 FLORIDA AVENUE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 FLORIDA AVENUE NW does not have units with air conditioning.
