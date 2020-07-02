All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
50 Galveston Place Sw
Last updated January 4 2020 at 9:45 AM

50 Galveston Place Sw

50 Galveston Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

50 Galveston Place Southwest, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
completely and newly renovated; new kitchen appliances; washer and dryer in unit; all electric unit--electricity not included; secure/key required apartment outside entry door

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Galveston Place Sw have any available units?
50 Galveston Place Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 50 Galveston Place Sw currently offering any rent specials?
50 Galveston Place Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Galveston Place Sw pet-friendly?
No, 50 Galveston Place Sw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 50 Galveston Place Sw offer parking?
No, 50 Galveston Place Sw does not offer parking.
Does 50 Galveston Place Sw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 Galveston Place Sw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Galveston Place Sw have a pool?
No, 50 Galveston Place Sw does not have a pool.
Does 50 Galveston Place Sw have accessible units?
No, 50 Galveston Place Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Galveston Place Sw have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Galveston Place Sw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Galveston Place Sw have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Galveston Place Sw does not have units with air conditioning.

