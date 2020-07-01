50 Forrester Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20032 Congress Heights
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This unit will be available on April 3rd. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom fully renovated in the heart of Congress Heights. Must have a credit score of 650+. Security deposit equal to one month's rent required
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 50 FORRESTER STREET SW have any available units?
50 FORRESTER STREET SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 50 FORRESTER STREET SW currently offering any rent specials?
50 FORRESTER STREET SW is not currently offering any rent specials.