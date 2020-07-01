All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 50 FORRESTER STREET SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
50 FORRESTER STREET SW
Last updated May 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

50 FORRESTER STREET SW

50 Forrester Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

50 Forrester Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This unit will be available on April 3rd. 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom fully renovated in the heart of Congress Heights. Must have a credit score of 650+. Security deposit equal to one month's rent required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 FORRESTER STREET SW have any available units?
50 FORRESTER STREET SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 50 FORRESTER STREET SW currently offering any rent specials?
50 FORRESTER STREET SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 FORRESTER STREET SW pet-friendly?
No, 50 FORRESTER STREET SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 50 FORRESTER STREET SW offer parking?
No, 50 FORRESTER STREET SW does not offer parking.
Does 50 FORRESTER STREET SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 FORRESTER STREET SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 FORRESTER STREET SW have a pool?
No, 50 FORRESTER STREET SW does not have a pool.
Does 50 FORRESTER STREET SW have accessible units?
No, 50 FORRESTER STREET SW does not have accessible units.
Does 50 FORRESTER STREET SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 FORRESTER STREET SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 FORRESTER STREET SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 FORRESTER STREET SW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Phoenix
1421 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Estate
227 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Parc Riverside
1011 1st St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Belvedere
1301 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Parkwest
2929 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
West End Residences
1221 24th St NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Loree Grand at Union Place
250 K St NE
Washington, DC 20002
880 P at City Market at O
880 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University