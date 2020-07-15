All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 50 Florida Ave NE Unit 613.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
50 Florida Ave NE Unit 613
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:49 AM

50 Florida Ave NE Unit 613

50 Florida Avenue Northeast · (202) 540-8038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Eckington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

50 Florida Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 50 Florida Ave NE Unit 613 · Avail. now

$2,125

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
pool
hot tub
Luxurious in The Lexicon! $300 Off First Month's Rent! - Be the first to live in this beautiful, brand new, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in the luxurious Lexicon building. Enter the unit to find the gleaming kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, gas range, porcelain tile flooring, and breakfast bar. Plenty of cabinets and counter space make cooking here a dream! Continue to the open living space which has an abundance of natural light from the floor to ceiling doors that lead to the private balcony. A sizeable bedroom connects to the large walk-in closet and leads to the spa-inspired bathroom complete with 36" soaking tub and lovely tiling.

The Lexicon building has a pool, gym, clubhouse, 24-hour concierge services, and a business center. It is perfectly located to get around the city with ease, and easily accessible by public transportation and readily adjacent to all the fun of NoMa, Shaw, Bloomingdale, and H Street. The NoMa-Gallaudet U metro station is a short walk as are the nearby Harris Teeter and Trader Joe's. You'll love exploring all the food and popups that Union Market has to offer, as well as local favorites like The Elenor, Wunder Garten, and Big Bear Cafe. Fitness lovers rejoice as the Metropolitan Branch Trail is just a few short blocks away, the perfect spot for a quick morning jog or bike ride!

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electric. Sorry, no pets.

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Florida Ave NE Unit 613 have any available units?
50 Florida Ave NE Unit 613 has a unit available for $2,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Florida Ave NE Unit 613 have?
Some of 50 Florida Ave NE Unit 613's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Florida Ave NE Unit 613 currently offering any rent specials?
50 Florida Ave NE Unit 613 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Florida Ave NE Unit 613 pet-friendly?
No, 50 Florida Ave NE Unit 613 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 50 Florida Ave NE Unit 613 offer parking?
No, 50 Florida Ave NE Unit 613 does not offer parking.
Does 50 Florida Ave NE Unit 613 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Florida Ave NE Unit 613 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Florida Ave NE Unit 613 have a pool?
Yes, 50 Florida Ave NE Unit 613 has a pool.
Does 50 Florida Ave NE Unit 613 have accessible units?
No, 50 Florida Ave NE Unit 613 does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Florida Ave NE Unit 613 have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Florida Ave NE Unit 613 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 50 Florida Ave NE Unit 613?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westbrooke Place
2201 N St NW
Washington, DC 20037
eaves Glover Park
3850 Tunlaw Rd NW
Washington, DC 20007
Eddystone
1301 Vermont Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
AVA Van Ness
2950 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The York and Potomac Park
510 21st St NW
Washington, DC 20052
The Arcadia
3614 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
AdMo Heights
1777 Columbia Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
909 Capitol Yards
909 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity