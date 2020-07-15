50 Florida Ave NE Unit 613

Amenities

Luxurious in The Lexicon! $300 Off First Month's Rent! - Be the first to live in this beautiful, brand new, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in the luxurious Lexicon building. Enter the unit to find the gleaming kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, gas range, porcelain tile flooring, and breakfast bar. Plenty of cabinets and counter space make cooking here a dream! Continue to the open living space which has an abundance of natural light from the floor to ceiling doors that lead to the private balcony. A sizeable bedroom connects to the large walk-in closet and leads to the spa-inspired bathroom complete with 36" soaking tub and lovely tiling.



The Lexicon building has a pool, gym, clubhouse, 24-hour concierge services, and a business center. It is perfectly located to get around the city with ease, and easily accessible by public transportation and readily adjacent to all the fun of NoMa, Shaw, Bloomingdale, and H Street. The NoMa-Gallaudet U metro station is a short walk as are the nearby Harris Teeter and Trader Joe's. You'll love exploring all the food and popups that Union Market has to offer, as well as local favorites like The Elenor, Wunder Garten, and Big Bear Cafe. Fitness lovers rejoice as the Metropolitan Branch Trail is just a few short blocks away, the perfect spot for a quick morning jog or bike ride!



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electric. Sorry, no pets.



To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.



