Last updated June 8 2019 at 8:43 AM

50 8th Street

50 8th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

50 8th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
24hr gym
pool
air conditioning
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
Looking for someone to take over my lease ASAP until June 25 with option to renew. Lease will be changed to your name, so you can decide to extend month to month, 12 month, etc.
Features: Sunny one bedroom in a luxury building with floor to ceiling windows, new stainless steel appliances, touch screen heat control and central A/C, bathtub with rain showerhead, two large closets with built in shelving,

Building Amenities:
24 Hour Concierge Package and Dry Cleaning Services
Weekday morning coffee service from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. by Compass Coffee
Expansive Communal Areas Club Room, Game Room, Fire Pit and More!
All Season Pool
24 Hour Fitness Center
Two Roof Top Decks with Gorgeous City Views
Six Gas Grills
Walking Distance to Two Metro Stations (U Street/Cordoza and Shaw/Howard University)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 8th Street have any available units?
50 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 8th Street have?
Some of 50 8th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
50 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 50 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 50 8th Street offer parking?
No, 50 8th Street does not offer parking.
Does 50 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 8th Street have a pool?
Yes, 50 8th Street has a pool.
Does 50 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 50 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 50 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
