50 8th Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge fire pit 24hr gym game room pool bbq/grill

Looking for someone to take over my lease ASAP until June 25 with option to renew. Lease will be changed to your name, so you can decide to extend month to month, 12 month, etc.

Features: Sunny one bedroom in a luxury building with floor to ceiling windows, new stainless steel appliances, touch screen heat control and central A/C, bathtub with rain showerhead, two large closets with built in shelving,



Building Amenities:

24 Hour Concierge Package and Dry Cleaning Services

Weekday morning coffee service from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. by Compass Coffee

Expansive Communal Areas Club Room, Game Room, Fire Pit and More!

All Season Pool

24 Hour Fitness Center

Two Roof Top Decks with Gorgeous City Views

Six Gas Grills

Walking Distance to Two Metro Stations (U Street/Cordoza and Shaw/Howard University)