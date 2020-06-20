Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 5 BARNEY CIRCLE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5 BARNEY CIRCLE SE
Last updated June 16 2019 at 2:01 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5 BARNEY CIRCLE SE
5 Barney Circle SE
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
5 Barney Circle SE, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
Studio Apartment. One Man Show. No pets no couples, no smoking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5 BARNEY CIRCLE SE have any available units?
5 BARNEY CIRCLE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5 BARNEY CIRCLE SE have?
Some of 5 BARNEY CIRCLE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5 BARNEY CIRCLE SE currently offering any rent specials?
5 BARNEY CIRCLE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 BARNEY CIRCLE SE pet-friendly?
No, 5 BARNEY CIRCLE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 5 BARNEY CIRCLE SE offer parking?
No, 5 BARNEY CIRCLE SE does not offer parking.
Does 5 BARNEY CIRCLE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 BARNEY CIRCLE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 BARNEY CIRCLE SE have a pool?
No, 5 BARNEY CIRCLE SE does not have a pool.
Does 5 BARNEY CIRCLE SE have accessible units?
No, 5 BARNEY CIRCLE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5 BARNEY CIRCLE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 BARNEY CIRCLE SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Rhode Island Row
2300 Washington Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
Highbridge
2512 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Cathedral Commons
3401 Idaho Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Glover House
2101 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
The Century
2651 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Allegro
3460 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
215 C Street
215 C St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Modern on M
465 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University