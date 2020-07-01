Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5 4TH STREET NE
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:04 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5 4TH STREET NE
5 4th Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
5 4th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill
Amenities
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
JUST 4 BLOCKS AWAY FROM CAPITOL HILL
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5 4TH STREET NE have any available units?
5 4TH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 5 4TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
5 4TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 4TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 5 4TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 5 4TH STREET NE offer parking?
No, 5 4TH STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 5 4TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 4TH STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 4TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 5 4TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 5 4TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 5 4TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5 4TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 4TH STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 4TH STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 4TH STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
