4928 Nash Street NE
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM
1 of 1
4928 Nash Street NE
4928 Nash Street Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
4928 Nash Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Deanwood
Amenities
garbage disposal
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great 1 bedroom - Property Id: 165526
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/165526p
Property Id 165526
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5213195)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4928 Nash Street NE have any available units?
4928 Nash Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4928 Nash Street NE have?
Some of 4928 Nash Street NE's amenities include garbage disposal, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4928 Nash Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
4928 Nash Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4928 Nash Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 4928 Nash Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 4928 Nash Street NE offer parking?
No, 4928 Nash Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 4928 Nash Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4928 Nash Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4928 Nash Street NE have a pool?
No, 4928 Nash Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 4928 Nash Street NE have accessible units?
No, 4928 Nash Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4928 Nash Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4928 Nash Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
