Available 07/01/20 1 bed/bath Apartment in historic Deanwood - Property Id: 15019



****MOVE IN SPECIAL**** July rent waived if moved in by July 4th.*****



One bedroom apartment blocks from the Deanwood Library and Community Center. Private front and back entrance with updated kitchen and new flooring throughout. A few steps away from the metro bus line and a short walk to the metro station. washer/dryer in unit. All utilities included except electric. security deposit is $1,175. Video tour available

No Pets Allowed



