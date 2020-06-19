Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking internet access

Sun Filled Spacious One Bedroom Off MacArthur Blvd- Palisades- Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer/Dryer Combo, & More! - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=574nJiLvfcz



Property Address: 4840 MacArthur Boulevard NW Unit 301, Washington DC, 20007

Neighborhood: Palisades

Market Rent: $1,800 for a 12 Month Lease

Utilities: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone

Square Footage: 698 Square Feet

Pets: No Pets

Parking: Street Parking

Available: May, 2020



Spacious, updated one bedroom, one bath with lots of natural light in spectacular Palisades neighborhood. Features sleek hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and an in-unit washer & dryer combo. Easy access to Clara Barton Parkway and George Washington Parkway, restaurants, shopping, and more.



Bedrooms: One Bedroom

Bathrooms: One Bathroom

Appliances: Refrigerator, Microwave, Oven, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer Combo

Amenities: Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel appliances, Granite Counter tops

Application Fee: $65 per Applicant

Deposit: Equal to One Month’s Rent

Move-in Fee: $250.00 Move-in fee, Plus Refundable $250.00 deposit.

Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW, Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801



(RLNE5725504)