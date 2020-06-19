All apartments in Washington
4840 MacArthur Boulevard NW Unit 301

4840 Macarthur Boulevard Northwest · (202) 759-7678
Location

4840 Macarthur Boulevard Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4840 MacArthur Boulevard NW Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Sun Filled Spacious One Bedroom Off MacArthur Blvd- Palisades- Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer/Dryer Combo, & More! - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=574nJiLvfcz

Property Address: 4840 MacArthur Boulevard NW Unit 301, Washington DC, 20007
Neighborhood: Palisades
Market Rent: $1,800 for a 12 Month Lease
Utilities: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & Phone
Square Footage: 698 Square Feet
Pets: No Pets
Parking: Street Parking
Available: May, 2020

Spacious, updated one bedroom, one bath with lots of natural light in spectacular Palisades neighborhood. Features sleek hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and an in-unit washer & dryer combo. Easy access to Clara Barton Parkway and George Washington Parkway, restaurants, shopping, and more.

Bedrooms: One Bedroom
Bathrooms: One Bathroom
Appliances: Refrigerator, Microwave, Oven, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer Combo
Amenities: Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel appliances, Granite Counter tops
Application Fee: $65 per Applicant
Deposit: Equal to One Month’s Rent
Move-in Fee: $250.00 Move-in fee, Plus Refundable $250.00 deposit.
Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5725504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4840 MacArthur Boulevard NW Unit 301 have any available units?
4840 MacArthur Boulevard NW Unit 301 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4840 MacArthur Boulevard NW Unit 301 have?
Some of 4840 MacArthur Boulevard NW Unit 301's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4840 MacArthur Boulevard NW Unit 301 currently offering any rent specials?
4840 MacArthur Boulevard NW Unit 301 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4840 MacArthur Boulevard NW Unit 301 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4840 MacArthur Boulevard NW Unit 301 is pet friendly.
Does 4840 MacArthur Boulevard NW Unit 301 offer parking?
Yes, 4840 MacArthur Boulevard NW Unit 301 does offer parking.
Does 4840 MacArthur Boulevard NW Unit 301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4840 MacArthur Boulevard NW Unit 301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4840 MacArthur Boulevard NW Unit 301 have a pool?
No, 4840 MacArthur Boulevard NW Unit 301 does not have a pool.
Does 4840 MacArthur Boulevard NW Unit 301 have accessible units?
No, 4840 MacArthur Boulevard NW Unit 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 4840 MacArthur Boulevard NW Unit 301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4840 MacArthur Boulevard NW Unit 301 has units with dishwashers.
