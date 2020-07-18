All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:29 PM

4840 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW

4840 Macarthur Boulevard Northwest · (202) 537-1801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4840 Macarthur Boulevard Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Property Address: 4840 MacArthur Boulevard NW Unit 301, Washington DC, 20007Neighborhood: PalisadesMarket Rent: $1,800 for a 12 Month LeaseUtilities: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & PhoneSquare Footage: 698 Square FeetPets: No PetsParking: Street ParkingAvailable: May, 2020Spacious, updated one bedroom, one bath with lots of natural light in spectacular Palisades neighborhood. Features sleek hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and an in-unit washer & dryer combo. Easy access to Clara Barton Parkway and George Washington Parkway, restaurants, shopping, and more.Bedrooms: One BedroomBathrooms: One BathroomAppliances: Refrigerator, Microwave, Oven, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer ComboAmenities: Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel appliances, Granite Counter topsApplication Fee: $65 per ApplicantDeposit: Equal to One Month~s RentMove-in Fee: $250.00 Move-in fee, Plus Refundable $250.00 deposit.Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4840 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW have any available units?
4840 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4840 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW have?
Some of 4840 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4840 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW currently offering any rent specials?
4840 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4840 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW pet-friendly?
No, 4840 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4840 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW offer parking?
Yes, 4840 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW offers parking.
Does 4840 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4840 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4840 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW have a pool?
No, 4840 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW does not have a pool.
Does 4840 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW have accessible units?
No, 4840 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4840 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4840 MACARTHUR BOULEVARD NW has units with dishwashers.
