Amenities
Property Address: 4840 MacArthur Boulevard NW Unit 301, Washington DC, 20007Neighborhood: PalisadesMarket Rent: $1,800 for a 12 Month LeaseUtilities: Electricity, Cable, Internet, & PhoneSquare Footage: 698 Square FeetPets: No PetsParking: Street ParkingAvailable: May, 2020Spacious, updated one bedroom, one bath with lots of natural light in spectacular Palisades neighborhood. Features sleek hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and an in-unit washer & dryer combo. Easy access to Clara Barton Parkway and George Washington Parkway, restaurants, shopping, and more.Bedrooms: One BedroomBathrooms: One BathroomAppliances: Refrigerator, Microwave, Oven, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer ComboAmenities: Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel appliances, Granite Counter topsApplication Fee: $65 per ApplicantDeposit: Equal to One Month~s RentMove-in Fee: $250.00 Move-in fee, Plus Refundable $250.00 deposit.Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month