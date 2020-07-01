All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
4838 BASS PLACE SE
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

4838 BASS PLACE SE

4838 Bass Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4838 Bass Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Awesome renovated semi-detached Town home with large fenced in yard. Walkout basement with bath. Very close proximity to schools, metro and shopping. Due to weather Open House is Cancelled

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4838 BASS PLACE SE have any available units?
4838 BASS PLACE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 4838 BASS PLACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
4838 BASS PLACE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4838 BASS PLACE SE pet-friendly?
No, 4838 BASS PLACE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4838 BASS PLACE SE offer parking?
No, 4838 BASS PLACE SE does not offer parking.
Does 4838 BASS PLACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4838 BASS PLACE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4838 BASS PLACE SE have a pool?
No, 4838 BASS PLACE SE does not have a pool.
Does 4838 BASS PLACE SE have accessible units?
No, 4838 BASS PLACE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4838 BASS PLACE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4838 BASS PLACE SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4838 BASS PLACE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4838 BASS PLACE SE does not have units with air conditioning.

